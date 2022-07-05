PSEB Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2022: Nancy Rani and Dilpreet Kaur top

Punjab School Education Board, PSEB has declared PSEB 10th Result 2022 in June 5 at 12: 15 pm. Students who have appeared for the PSEB Class 10 Board examination can check their scores tomorrow on the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For updates follow PSEB class 10th result live blog.

This year a total of 97.94 5 candidates have passed the PSEB class 10th examination. A total of 3,08,627 candidates passed the PSEB class 10th result 2022. A total of 2,475 candidates have to reappear for the PSEB class 10th exam.

This year the Nancy Rani of Government High School, Satie Wala ( Ferozpur) and Dilpreet Kaur of Guru Teg Bahadur Public Senior Secondary School, Kanjla (Sangrur) has topped the PSEB class 10th exam with 99.08% marks.

After two years gap , Punjab Board has published the merit list. Last year a total of 3,21,384 students from class 10 appeared for the examination out of which 3,21,163 students had passed the exam. In year 2021 PSEB Board examination was cancelled due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}