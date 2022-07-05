PSEB Punjab board Class 10th result 2022 today on pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab School Education Board will announce the class 10th result today on June 5. PSEB class 10th result will be available on the official website at pseb.ac.in. PSEB 10th results 2022 live updates.

This year the PSEB class 10th examination was held from April 29 to May 19 at different examination centers. The Class 10 board exam started at 10 am and the Class 12 board exam started at 2 pm.

PSEB class 10th result : How to check once its out

To check the PSEB class 10th result follow the steps given below:

Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.

Click on Punjab Board Class 10th result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.