Punjab PSEB 8th Result 2022 out: Know how to check at pseb.ac.in

Punjab Board, PSEB 8th Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check Class 8 result through the official site of PSEB.
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 10:10 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Punjab School Education Board has declared PSEB Class 8 Result 2022. The Punjab Board Class 8 result is declared on June 2, 2022. However, the result link has been activated today, June 3 on 10 am. All the concerned candidates can check the result on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

According to the board's results, the pass percentage is 98.25 percent, with 3,02,558 students passing out of a total of 3,07,942 who took the tests. Manpreet Singh won first position in the state this year.

 Girls outperformed boys this year, with an average pass rate of 98.70 percent, while boys earned 97.86 percent. The transgender pass percentage was 100%, as all nine of them passed the examinations.

Direct link to check the result

PSEB class 8th result: Know how to check

Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your log in details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

