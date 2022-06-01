Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2022: 97.53% students pass, Bundi district tops

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2022 on June 1, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 Commerce stream board examination can check the result on the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result for Class 12 can also be checked on Rajasthan Results on rajresults.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from the official websites, the result for Class 12 can also be checked through HT Portal. The direct link to check through HT portal is shared below.

The overall pass percentage is 97.53 percent. The girls of the state have overpowered the boys with pass percentage of 98.62 percent whereas boys pass percentage is 96.93. Bundi district has topped the exam with 100 percent pass percentage.

A total of 27,339 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 commerce stream. The examination was conducted from March 24 to April 26, 2022 in the state at various exam centres by following the COVID19 precautions issued by the state and central government. Candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check their result through HT portal by following these steps given below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to check RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result on HT Portal

Direct link to check RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result on HT Portal

RBSE Rajasthan 12th results 2022: How to check on HT Portal

Visit the official page of Hindustan Times on hindustantimes.com.

Click on Education section and then go to Board exam section.

Now press RBSE Rajasthan 12th Results 2022 link available on the newly opened page.

Enter the roll number and other details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.