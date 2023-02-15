Rajasthan Board Admit Card 2023: RBSE Class 12 practical exam admit card out

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released Rajasthan Board Admit Card 2023. The admit card for RBSE Class 12 practical exams have been released and is available to candidates on the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Private students can download the admit card for practical examinations. The practical examinations for private students will be conducted by the Board at various exam centres across the state. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download practical exam admit card

Rajasthan Board Admit Card 2023: How to download practical exam admit card

Visit the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Rajasthan Board Admit Card 2023 practical exams link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 12 board examination will be conducted from March 9 to April 12, 2023. The time duration is from 8.30 am to 11.45 am. The board exam admit card is expected to release soon. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RBSE.

