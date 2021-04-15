Home / Education / Board Exams / Rajasthan Board Exam 2021 postponed, classes 8, 9,11 to be promoted without exam
Rajasthan Board Exam 2021 for classes 10, 12 has been postponed. Classes 8, 9 and 11 students will be promoted to next class without exam.
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Rajasthan government has postponed Rajasthan Board Exam 2021 for classes 10, 12 amid surge in COVID cases across the country. The government has also decided to promote students of classes 8, 9 and 11 to the next class without examination.

The decision to postpone the board examination was taken shortly after CBSE board exams were postponed and cancelled. A high level meeting was conducted between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra where the government decided to postpone the exams.

Department of Education, Rajasthan has shared a tweet in this regard. Check the tweet below.

RBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2021 was scheduled to begin on May 6 and end on May 25 for Class 10 and May 29 for Class 12. Around 20 lakh students appear for the examination every year in the state. The new exam dates is expected to be announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan soon on the official site.

Meanwhile, the state government had decided to promote students of Class 6 and 7 without annual examinations. Students will be assessed based on Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE), Smile-2, and 'Aao Ghar Se Sikhein' initiatives undertaken by the state-based schools.

