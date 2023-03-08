Rajasthan RBSE 12th Admit Card 2023 releasing soon @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will release Rajasthan RBSE 12th Admit Card 2023 soon. The Rajasthan Class 12 Board Exams 2023 admit card for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts can be downloaded by candidates on the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The class 12 board examination in the state will begin tomorrow, March 9, 2023 and will end on April 12, 2023. The examination will begin at 8.30 am and will conclude at 11.45 pm on each day. Candidates will have to report to the exam centre at the timing mentioned on the admit card. Also, the candidates will have to carry their admit cards on each day of the examination.

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Admit Card 2023: How to download

All the appearing candidates can download their respective admit card through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Rajasthan RBSE 12th Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of RBSE.