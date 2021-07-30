RBSE 10th Result 2021 declared at rajresults.nic.in, direct link to check marks

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result on July 30, 2021. The result was announced around 4 pm by Board chairman DP Jaroli at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. Candidates can check the result on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

This year the Rajasthan class 10th and class 12th examinations were cancelled by the state government. The decision was taken during a meeting of the State Council of Ministers which was chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Direct Link to Check Rajasthan board results on HT portal

Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result will be announced. Students need to score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually to pass the examination. The Board later released the evaluation criteria, based on which the result was announced.

According to the evaluation criteria, the 8th board exams 2019 will receive 45 percent of the weightage, 25 percent of the weightage will be given to marks obtained in Class 9, and 10 percent of the weightage will be given to marks obtained in Class 10.

Rajasthan 10th Result: Steps to check result on HT Portal

Go on the board exam page on HT Portal

Click on the Rajasthan board link available on the page

Select the class for which you want to check scores

Key in your roll number and date of birth and click on submit

RBSE class 10th result will be displayed on the screen

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result: How to check on official website

Visit the official site of Rajasthan Results on rajresults.nic.in.

Click on RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details- roll number and registration number.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.