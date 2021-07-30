RBSE 10th Result 2021 Live: Rajasthan Class 10 Result declared, direct link here

RBSE 10th Result 2021: Rajasthan board Class 10 results has been declared by Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan . The registered candidates can check the result on the official site of RBSE and also on HT Portal.

Steps to check result on HT Portal given below:

Go on the board exam page on HT Portal.

• Click on Rajasthan board link available on the page.

• Select the class for which you want to check scores.

• Enter the roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.





Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams in the state were cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result will be announced. Students need to score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually to pass the examination.

As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will follow 45:25:10 formula. 45 percent of the weightage will be given to 8th board exams 2019, 25 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 9 and 10 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 10.

This year more than 13 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams in the state. The Board will not announce the Class 10 merit list and toppers list as the exams that were scheduled in April was cancelled.