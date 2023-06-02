Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results out, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 02, 2023 01:18 PM IST

RBSE 10th Result 2023 has been declared. Rajasthan Board Class 10 results can be checked through the direct link given below.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has announced RBSE 10th Result 2023 on June 2, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination can check the results through the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates

The results was announced by Education Minister Dr B.D Kalla and the minister of state for Education Smt. Zahida Khan at the press conference conducted by the Board.

The direct link is given below.

Direct link to check RBSE 10th Results on HT Portal

RBSE 10th Result 2023: How to check

Candidates can check their respective results through the steps given below.

  • Visit the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on Examination results link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can get "RBSE 10th result" link
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth
  • Your BSER 10th result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

Rajasthan Board announced the class 10th result 2022 on June 13, 2022. Last year, the overall pass percentage of the students was 82.8%. Girls overperformed boys with a pass percentage of 84.38 percent while boys' pass percentage is 81.62 percent.

