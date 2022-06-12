Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

RBSE 10th results 2022: Check BSER Rajasthan board results on HT portal

RBSE class 10 result will be announced tomorrow at 3 pm.
RBSE 10th Result 2022 tomorrow: How to check result at HT Portal
Published on Jun 12, 2022 06:18 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) Class 10 exam result will be announced tomorrow, on June 12 at 3 pm. The result will be available on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Apart form the official website the result will be available on the HT Portal.

This year Over 10 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year. The exam was conducted in 6,068 exam centers around the state.

The RBSE Class 10 and 12 exams from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 a.m. to 11: 45 p.m.

RBSE class 10th result: How to check result at HT Portal

Go on the board exam page on HT Portal.

Click on Rajasthan board link available on the page

Select the class for which you want to check scores Enter your name, emal, mobile number, roll number, and location

Click on the submit button

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Students must score at least 33% in each compulsory subject separately in order to pass the exam.

