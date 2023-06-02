RBSE 10th Results 2023: BSER Rajasthan Board 10th results today at 1 pm

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2023 on June 2 at 1 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the BSER Class 10 results on the official site of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

BSER Rajasthan class 10th results today, June 2

The Class 10 board examination across the state was conducted from March 16, 2023, to April 11, 2023. The exam was given in a single shift, beginning at 8:30 a.m. For the Class 10 board examination, around 10 lakh candidates have registered.

RBSE class 10th result: How to check

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 10th result link.

Enter your roll number and/or other details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen

The Rajasthan Board announced the class 10th result 2022 on June 13, 2022. Last year, the overall pass percentage of the students was 82.8%. Girls overperformed boys with a pass percentage of 84.38 percent while boys' pass percentage is 81.62 percent.