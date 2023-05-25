RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board BSER Arts result today
- RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board BSER Class 12th Arts result on May 25 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts stream Result 2023 on May 25. The BSER Arts results will be announced at 3: 15 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 Arts stream examination can check the results on the official website of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their results using their roll number.
Apart from the official website candidates can check RBSE class 12th results at HT Portal.
RBSE class 12th result at HT Portal
The State Education Minister B.D Kalla will announce the results at the press conference. The Board conducted the class 12th examination from March 9 to April 12, 2023.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on RBSE Class 12 the Arts results, direct links, toppers, pass percentage and more.
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 25 May 2023 11:16 AM
RBSE class 12th Arts result: Steps to check results on HT Portal
Visit the official site of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com.
Click on the Education link available on the left-hand side of the portal.
A new page will open where you will get the Board exam tag on the top of the page.
Click on it and a new page will open having the names of all the boards.
Click on the Rajasthan board page link and then go to Rajasthan Class 12 Arts result link.
Enter the required login credentials.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Thu, 25 May 2023 10:57 AM
RBSE 12th Arts result: List of websites to check
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in
Thu, 25 May 2023 10:39 AM
RBSE class 12th Arts result 2023: Over 7 lakh candidates registered for exam
In this year's RBSE class 12th Arts stream examination, 7,19,838 students have registered.
Thu, 25 May 2023 10:34 AM
RBSE and 12th result: Science and Commerce stream result already announced
Rajasthan Class 12 Science and Commerce Streams Result 2023 has been announced by the Board of Secondary Education on May 18, 2023.
Thu, 25 May 2023 10:27 AM
RBSE class 12th result 2023: How to check results at HT Portal
Go to the board exam section of the Hindustan Times website – hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
Select Rajasthan Board
Click on Rajasthan board 12th Arts results 2023
Enter the required information and check scores.
Thu, 25 May 2023 10:21 AM
RBSE 12th result 2023: Results will be avialbel at HT portal
Apart from the official website the RBSE class 12th Arts results will be available at HT Portal.
Thu, 25 May 2023 10:08 AM
RBSE class 12th result: How to check
Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Click on the Class 12th result link.
Enter your roll number and submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Thu, 25 May 2023 09:58 AM
RBSE class 12th Arts result: Date and Time
RBSE class 12th Arts results date: May 25
RBSE class 12th Arts result time: 3: 15 pm
Thu, 25 May 2023 09:46 AM
RBSE class 12th results: List of websites
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in
Thu, 25 May 2023 09:43 AM
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: Results today
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts stream Result 2023 on May 25. The results will be announced through press conference at 3:15pm.