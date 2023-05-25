RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board BSER Arts result today

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts stream Result 2023 on May 25. The BSER Arts results will be announced at 3: 15 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 Arts stream examination can check the results on the official website of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their results using their roll number.

Apart from the official website candidates can check RBSE class 12th results at HT Portal.

RBSE class 12th result at HT Portal

The State Education Minister B.D Kalla will announce the results at the press conference. The Board conducted the class 12th examination from March 9 to April 12, 2023.

