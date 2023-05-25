Home / Education / Board Exams / RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: How to check Rajasthan Class 12 results on HT Portal

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: How to check Rajasthan Class 12 results on HT Portal

ByHT Education Desk
May 25, 2023 11:08 AM IST

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 will be announced today, May 25. Candidates can check Rajasthan Class 12 results on HT Portal.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. The results will be announced at 3.15 pm. Candidates can check the result after declaration on HT Portal along with official website of RBSE. RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Live Updates

The direct link to check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 in HT Portal is given below.

Direct link to check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 on HT Portal

All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results on HT Portal.

  • Visit the official site of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com.
  • Click on Education link available on the left hand side of the portal.
  • A new page will open where you will get the Board exam tag on the top of the page.
  • Click on it and a new page will open having names of all the boards.
  • Click on Rajasthan board page link and then go to Rajasthan Class 12 Arts result link.
  • Enter the required login credentials.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

rbse board exam result
