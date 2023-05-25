Home / Education / Board Exams / RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board BSER Arts result today
Live

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board BSER Arts result today

board exams
Updated on May 25, 2023 11:16 AM IST

 RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board BSER Class 12th Arts result on May 25 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board BSER Arts result today
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Board BSER Arts result today(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts stream Result 2023 on May 25. The BSER Arts results will be announced at 3: 15 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 Arts stream examination can check the results on the official website of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their results using their roll number.

Apart from the official website candidates can check RBSE class 12th results at HT Portal.

RBSE class 12th result at HT Portal

The State Education Minister B.D Kalla will announce the results at the press conference.  The Board conducted the class 12th examination from March 9 to April 12, 2023.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on RBSE Class 12 the Arts results, direct links, toppers, pass percentage and more.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 25, 2023 11:16 AM IST

    RBSE class 12th Arts result: Steps to check results on HT Portal

    Visit the official site of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com.

    Click on the Education link available on the left-hand side of the portal.

    A new page will open where you will get the Board exam tag on the top of the page.

    Click on it and a new page will open having the names of all the boards.

    Click on the Rajasthan board page link and then go to Rajasthan Class 12 Arts result link.

    Enter the required login credentials.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 25, 2023 10:57 AM IST

    RBSE 12th Arts result: List of websites to check

    rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    rajresults.nic.in

  • May 25, 2023 10:39 AM IST

    RBSE class 12th Arts result 2023: Over 7 lakh candidates registered for exam

    In this year's RBSE class 12th Arts stream examination, 7,19,838 students have registered.

  • May 25, 2023 10:34 AM IST

    RBSE and 12th result: Science and Commerce stream result already announced

    Rajasthan Class 12 Science and Commerce Streams Result 2023 has been announced by the Board of Secondary Education on May 18, 2023.

  • May 25, 2023 10:27 AM IST

    RBSE class 12th result 2023: How to check results at HT Portal

    Go to the board exam section of the Hindustan Times website – hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams

    Select Rajasthan Board

    Click on Rajasthan board 12th Arts results 2023

    Enter the required information and check scores.

  • May 25, 2023 10:21 AM IST

    RBSE 12th result 2023: Results will be avialbel at HT portal

    Apart from the official website the RBSE class 12th Arts results will be available at HT Portal.

  • May 25, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    RBSE class 12th result: How to check

    Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Click on the Class 12th result link.

    Enter your roll number and submit

    Your result will be displayed on the screen

  • May 25, 2023 09:58 AM IST

    RBSE class 12th Arts result: Date and Time

    RBSE class 12th Arts results date: May 25

    RBSE class 12th Arts result time: 3: 15 pm

  • May 25, 2023 09:46 AM IST

    RBSE class 12th results: List of websites

    rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    rajresults.nic.in

  • May 25, 2023 09:43 AM IST

    RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: Results today 

    Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts stream Result 2023 on May 25. The results will be announced through press conference at 3:15pm.

Topics
rajasthan rajasthan board rbse board exam result + 2 more

