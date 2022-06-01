RBSE 12th Science Result 2022: Rajasthan Board result declared, direct link here

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared RBSE 12th Science Result 2022 on June 1, 2022. The Rajasthan Board Science Result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result for Class 12 can also be checked on Rajasthan Results on rajresults.nic.in.

The result was announced by Board Administrator Laxmi Narayan Mantri at the press conference conducted by the Board. The toppers name, pass percentage and merit list was also released by the Board soon after the declaration.

This year around 2,32,005 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 science stream exam in the state. The examination was conducted from March 24 to April 26, 2022 in the state at various exam centres by following the COVID19 precautions issued by the state and central government.

RBSE 12th Result 2022: How to check Rajasthan Class 12 result on mobile

Go to Google Chrome on google.co.in.

Type Rajresults.nic.in on the newly opened browser.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on RBSE 12th Result 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

