RBSE 5th Result 2023: Directorate of Education Rajasthan has announced Class 5 results and links to check marks are now active on the Shala Darpan portal. Students/parents can go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in and check their marks. Rajasthan board Class 5th result 2023 live updates.

RBSE 5th Class Result 2023: Rajasthan board Class 5 result out, direct link

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajasthan Class 5 results were announced by Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla. A total of 14,68,130 students took the Rajasthan Class 5th final exam this year.

How to check Rajasthan board Class 5th result 2023

Go to rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Open the 5th and 8th exam page.

Now, go to Class 5th results.

Enter your roll number and select district or enter roll number and date of birth.

Check and download the result.

Rajasthan board 5th class results may also be hosted on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.