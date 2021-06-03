RBSE Board Exam 2021: Rajasthan cancels classes 10, 12 state board exams

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced the cancellation of classes 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the state board this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This follows after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams.

According to the statement issued by the state government, the decision was taken during a meeting of the State Council of Ministers which was chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"Medical experts have warned that children may be more prone to infection in a possible third wave of COVID-19. In such a situation, it has been decided to cancel the examinations of classes 10 and 12 conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education," the statement said.

Earlier on June 2, the Uttarakhand government and Madhya Pradesh government decided to cancel Class 12 state board examinations in view of the prevailing COVID situation in the state.

The Central government on Tuesday, during a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding decided that class XII board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

The government said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

On April 14, the Central government took the decision to cancel Class 10 board exams.