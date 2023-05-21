Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check the BSER Class 10 results on the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The Class 10 board examination across the state was conducted from March 16, 2023 to April 11, 2023. The examination was conducted from 8.30 am onwards in single shift. Around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 board examination. Candidates can check the list of websites and steps to given below.

RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2023: How, where to check BSER Class 10 results

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2022, the results for Class 10 was announced on June 13. The overall pass percentage was 82.8%. Girls overperformed boys with pass percentage of 84.38 percent while Boys pass percentage was 81.62 percent.