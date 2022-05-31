RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Live: Science and Commerce results on June 1
- RBSE 12th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan board Science, Commerce results will be announced on June 1 at 2 pm on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE Rajasthan Class 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will declare Class 12 Science and Commerce results on June 1. RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results 2022 will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in at 2 pm.
Over 20 lakh students took Class 10, 12 examinations from March 24 to April 26. In the Science and Commerce streams of Class 12, around 2.5 lakh students had appeared.
When released, students can check RBSE 12th results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results may also be available on rajresults.nic.in.
Once declared, students can go to the board websites and login with their roll numbers to download Rajasthan board results.
RBSE Class 10 results will be declared by June 15. Results of Class 5 and 8 students are also awaited.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 08:42 PM
RBSE Rajasthan board 12th Science, Commerce result press conference
RBSE administrator Laxmi Narayan Mantri will announce the results at a press conference following which the result link will be activated on the official sites.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 08:21 PM
RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results: Alternative website
RBSE Rajasthan board 12th Science and commerce results may also be available on rajresults.nic.in. If the RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in does not work properly during the result hour, students may use it to download mark sheets.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 08:02 PM
Rajasthan RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results 2022: Login credentials to check scores
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready. They will need to use roll number and date of birth to check RBSE results.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 07:47 PM
RBSE Class 12th Science, Commerce result 2022: How to check results
To check Rajasthan board results, follow the steps given here:
- Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on the Class 12 Science or Commerce result link.
- Enter your roll number and/or other details.
- Submit and view results.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 07:31 PM
RBSE Rajasthan board Class 12th Science, Commerce results 2022: Where to check scores
Once released, students can check Rajasthan board results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 07:28 PM
RBSE Class 12th Science, Commerce results 2022 date, time
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce Class 12th Science and Commerce results 2022 on June 1 at 2 pm.