RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Live: Science and Commerce results on June 1

RBSE Rajasthan Class 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will declare Class 12 Science and Commerce results on June 1. RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results 2022 will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in at 2 pm.

Over 20 lakh students took Class 10, 12 examinations from March 24 to April 26. In the Science and Commerce streams of Class 12, around 2.5 lakh students had appeared.

When released, students can check RBSE 12th results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results may also be available on rajresults.nic.in.

Once declared, students can go to the board websites and login with their roll numbers to download Rajasthan board results.

RBSE Class 10 results will be declared by June 15. Results of Class 5 and 8 students are also awaited.