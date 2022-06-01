RBSE 12th Result 2022: Rajasthan BSER Science, Commerce results today at 2 pm

RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will announce Class 12 result 2022 for Science and Commerce stream on June 1, 2022 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 12th Science and Commerce stream result will be declared at 2 pm and the link will be activated soon after that on the RBSE website. RBSE 12th Science, Commerce result live updates.

RBSE result for Class 12 may also be available on rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE administrator Laxmi Narayan Mantri will announce the results at a press conference following which the result link will be activated on the official sites.

This year, as many as 2,32,005 candidates have registered for Class 12 Science stream exams and 27,339 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 commerce stream exams.

RBSE conducted board exams from March 24 to April 26, 2022 following COVID-19 precautions.

In 2021, in an unforeseen academic year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, RBSE, like many other state and central education boards, had to cancel board exams.

Later, Class 12 science and Class 12 commerce result was declared on July 24, based on an alternative assessment method.