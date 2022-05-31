RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Live: Science and Commerce results on June 1
- RBSE 12th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan board Science, Commerce results will be announced on June 1 at 2 pm on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE Rajasthan Class 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will declare Class 12 Science and Commerce results on June 1. RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results 2022 will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in at 2 pm.
Over 20 lakh students took Class 10, 12 examinations from March 24 to April 26. In the Science and Commerce streams of Class 12, around 2.5 lakh students had appeared.
When released, students can check RBSE 12th results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results may also be available on rajresults.nic.in.
Once declared, students can go to the board websites and login with their roll numbers to download Rajasthan board results.
RBSE Class 10 results will be declared by June 15. Results of Class 5 and 8 students are also awaited.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 31, 2022 08:42 PM IST
RBSE Rajasthan board 12th Science, Commerce result press conference
RBSE administrator Laxmi Narayan Mantri will announce the results at a press conference following which the result link will be activated on the official sites.
-
May 31, 2022 08:21 PM IST
RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results: Alternative website
RBSE Rajasthan board 12th Science and commerce results may also be available on rajresults.nic.in. If the RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in does not work properly during the result hour, students may use it to download mark sheets.
-
May 31, 2022 08:02 PM IST
Rajasthan RBSE 12th Science, Commerce results 2022: Login credentials to check scores
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready. They will need to use roll number and date of birth to check RBSE results.
-
May 31, 2022 07:47 PM IST
RBSE Class 12th Science, Commerce result 2022: How to check results
To check Rajasthan board results, follow the steps given here:
- Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on the Class 12 Science or Commerce result link.
- Enter your roll number and/or other details.
- Submit and view results.
-
May 31, 2022 07:31 PM IST
RBSE Rajasthan board Class 12th Science, Commerce results 2022: Where to check scores
Once released, students can check Rajasthan board results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
-
May 31, 2022 07:28 PM IST
RBSE Class 12th Science, Commerce results 2022 date, time
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce Class 12th Science and Commerce results 2022 on June 1 at 2 pm.
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Live: Science and Commerce results on June 1
- RBSE 12th Result 2022 Live: Rajasthan board Science, Commerce results will be announced on June 1 at 2 pm on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE Rajasthan Class 12 Results 2022 for Science & Commerce on June 1 at 2pm
NIOS Public Exams 2022: Registration for Class 10, 12 exam begins tomorrow
NBSE Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results declared, see toppers' list
- NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result: This year, Delphi Oinam who scored 595 marks (99.17%) has topped the Class 10 board examination in Nagaland.
Nagaland Board NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check results
NBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results
Nagaland Board released NBSE Class 10 and 12th result at nbsenl.edu.in
- NBSE has announced the Class 10th and 12th result today at NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in
WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date, Time: West Bengal 10th result on June 3 at 9 am
- WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Date, Time: West Bengal WBBSE Class 10 final result will be announced on June 3 at 9 am.
West Bengal board Madrasah exam result out at wbresults.nic.in, direct link here
- WBBME has declared WB Madrasah Result 2022 has been declared today, on May 30, 2022.
NBSE Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC results tomorrow; Where and how to check
- NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results will be announced on Tuesday afternoon at nbsenl.edu.in
CBSE Term 2 2022 Live: Class 12th Biology exam concluded, ISC exam from 2 pm
- CBSE Class 12 Biology and ISC Psychology exams are being conducted on May 30. Follow the latest updates here.
RBSE Rajasthan board 12th, 5th, 8th Result 2022 LIVE: Latest updates on results
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: UPMSP issues warning against fake calls
- UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2022: UPMSP requested students to stay away from these calls and report such incidents to officials.
Bihar Board 10th compartment Results 2022 out, here's how to check
- BSEB announced the Bihar Board class 10th Compartmental-cum-Special Examination 2022 results.
BSEB class 10 compartmental result out at bsebresult.biharboardonline.com
- BSEB Matric Compartmental-cum-Special Examination, 2022 result out.