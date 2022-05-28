RBSE Rajasthan 10th, 12th Result 2022: Imp notice on scrutiny process released

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released an important notice on RBSE Rajasthan 10th, 12th Result 2022 scrutiny process. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination can check the official notice on the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the <strong>official notice released by the Board</strong>, candidates who want to apply for the scrutiny round of the answer sheets can do it within 10 days from the date of declaration of Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 without late fees. The window to apply for the scrutiny round will be available for 5 more days for candidates with late fees. All the appeared candidates can do it through the official site of RBSE.

The scrutiny fees have to be paid by the candidates through net banking/ debit/ credit card or through e-mitra. The fees to apply for the scrutiny round is ₹100/-.

The Board does not allow re-evaluation or re-examination for candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board exams. Candidates who want to check for more related details can check the official site of RBSE.