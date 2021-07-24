RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result out, direct link for BSER Class 12 marks

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has announced Rajasthan Board 12th Result on its official website. All the concerned students can check their results on the official website of Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check RBSE Class 12 science results on HT portal

The results for all the streams has been announced by Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra. This year, the class 12th result has been announced for all the three streams on the same day. Last year, the RBSE class 12th science result was declared on July 8. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government cancelled the Class 12 exams for all streams this year. The RBSE has evaluated class 12 students on the basis of their previous performance.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates

Students can also check RBSE science results on HT Portal

Steps to check RBSE 12th science results on HT portal

• Go on the board exam page on HT Portal.

• Click on Rajasthan board link available on the page

Select the subject for which you want to check scores

• Enter the roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the evaluation criteria, the students of Class 12 has been assessed based on their Class 10 marks which has been given 45 percent weightage, Class 11 marks has been given 20 percent weightage and weightage of internal marks and practical marks has also be given.

Direct link to check the RBSE Rajasthan Board class 12th Science Result

Candidates can also check the RBSE Class 12th science results on the official website of Rajasthan Board

Visit the official website of Rajasthan board at http://rajresults.nic.in/

On the homepage click on the link given to check Senior Secondary Science result 2021

Click on the link Key in your roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout