RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: BSER 12th result today
RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: RBSE Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will declare Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2021 on July 24, 2021. BSER 12th Result will be announced at 4 pm. Students who have registered themselves for Class 12 exams can check their result on the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and also on rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE 12th result will be available on HT result portal: Click here to check
The RBSE Class 12 result will be announced at the press conference. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will declare the Class 12 result in the state at 4 pm. Dr. D.P. Jaroli will also be present at the press conference where the result will be declared. The result for all streams will be announced at the same time today.
This year around 9.5 lakh students have registered themselves for the examination this year. The Class 12 results were cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria on which the results of Class 12 have been prepared.
-
JUL 24, 2021 02:03 PM IST
RBSE class 12 result documents will be issued by schools
The official documents of RBSE 12th result 2021 will be issued by respective schools. Students should note that the marksheet that will be available on the website today is not the original marksheet. Students have to collect the original ones from the official website.
-
JUL 24, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Rajasthan education minister to release class 12 results at 4 pm
-
JUL 24, 2021 01:23 PM IST
BSER class 12 commerce result: Check marks on HT result portal
• Go to https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/rajasthan-board-rbse-12th-commerce-result and select your board and the class, Enter the details asked in the result portal
• Press submit and your result will be displayed.
• Check the result and download the page.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
JUL 24, 2021 01:13 PM IST
RBSE 12th commerce result: In 2020, 94.49% students had passed the exam
Last year, the Rajasthan board class 12th commerce result was declared on July 13. A total of 36, 068 students have appeared in the Rajasthan board BSER Class 12th Commerce board examination in 2020. A total of 94.49% students had passed the exam.
-
JUL 24, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Rajasthan Board 12th commerce result: Know how to check
The Rajasthan board 12th commerce result will be released today at 4 pm. Here's how to check result
Go to rajresults.nic.in
Click on "Rajasthan board 12th commerce result 2021"
Enter the roll number
Submit the details
Download the result copy
-
JUL 24, 2021 12:48 PM IST
RBSE result 2021: Know various links where you can check class 12 results
RBSE 12th result 2021 will be hosted on various websites and candidates can access them to check the marks
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in
results.gov.in
http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/EXAM2021/Exam2021.htm
https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/rajasthan-board-rbse-bser-result
-
JUL 24, 2021 12:43 PM IST
RBSE 12th science result: Direct link here
Students of senior secondary who have appeared in the RBSE Class 12 science exam can check their results online at our HT portal or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in
-
JUL 24, 2021 12:26 PM IST
BSER 12th science result: In 2020, 91.6% students had passed
In 2020, the Rajasthan Board class 12 science exam result was announced on July 8. The pass percentage was 91.96, which was a slight dip from its previous year’s percentage of 92.88.
Last year, a total of 239,769 students had registered for the exams this year, and 237,305 of them had appeared in the exam. The number of students who had passed the exam was 218,232.
-
JUL 24, 2021 12:21 PM IST
RBSE 12th science result: Know how to check
The Rajasthan board 12th science result will be released today at 4 pm. Here's how to check result
Go to rajresults.nic.in
Click on "Rajasthan board 12th science result 2021"
Enter the roll number
Submit the details
Download the result copy
-
JUL 24, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Rajasthan board 12th result: Know how to check on HT result portal
Visit the official site of HT Result portal.
• Go to https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/rajasthan-board-rbse-bser-result and select your board and the class, Enter the details asked in the result portal
• Press submit and your result will be displayed.
• Check the result and download the page.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
JUL 24, 2021 12:13 PM IST
RBSE 12th result will be available on HT result portal
The Rajasthan class 12 result will also be available on the result portal of HT.
Click here to check RBSE 12th result
https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/rajasthan-board-rbse-bser-result
-
JUL 24, 2021 11:59 AM IST
RBSE 12th arts result: Last year, girls had performed better than boys
In 2020, 5,80,725 students had appeared in the RBSE Class 12 Arts exam. Out of those who appeared, 2,99,478 were boys and 2,81,247 were girls. A total of 5,26,726 students had passed the examination. Out of these, 2,64,892 were boys and 2,61,834 were girls.
-
JUL 24, 2021 11:54 AM IST
RBSE class 12 arts result: In 2020, 90.70% students had passed
In 2020, 5,80,725 students had appeared in the RBSE Class 12 Arts exam. A total of 5,26,726 students, amounting to 90.7%, had passed the examination. This year's result will be released at 4 pm.
-
JUL 24, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Rajasthan board 12th arts result 2021: Know how to check
The Rajasthan board 12th arts result will be released today at 4 pm. Here's how to check result
Go to rajresults.nic.in
Click on "Rajasthan board 12th arts result 2021"
Enter the roll number
Submit the details
Download the result copy
-
JUL 24, 2021 11:45 AM IST
RBSE result: Last year, arts, commerce, science results were announced separately
This year, the class 12th result will be announced for all the three streams on the same day. Last year, the RBSE class 12 science result was released on July 8, class 12 commerce result was released on July 13 and the RBSE 12th arts result was released on July 21.
-
JUL 24, 2021 11:37 AM IST
RBSE board: No exam from class 8 to 12 this year
While the state government had decided to cancel class 10 and 12 board exams, it had also decided to promote students of classes 8, 9 and 11 to the next class without examination.
Meanwhile, the state government had also decided to promote students of Class 6 and 7 without annual examinations. Students were assessed based on Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE), Smile-2, and 'Aao Ghar Se Sikhein' initiatives undertaken by the state-based schools.
-
JUL 24, 2021 11:31 AM IST
RBSE class 12 result today: Announcement on special board exam likely to be made today
An announcement on the special board exam which is likely to be held after the results are out, will be made in the press conference today. In this special exam, students will be given a chance to improve their scores.
Following the central government order to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams, the Rajasthan state government had stopped its board exams. This decision was taken as the situation was not conducive to hold exams in midst of rising cases of COVID-19.
-
JUL 24, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Rajasthan board class 12 result today: college admission to commence soon
The UGC has asked colleges to complete the admission process for undergraduate courses by September 30. Classes in colleges will begin on October 1.
Students who receive their class 12 result today are suggested to keep monitoring the official websites of colleges and universities for timely updates.
-
JUL 24, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result: Result to be announced at press conference
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result will be announced at the press conference. The press conference will begin at 4 pm where state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce the result. The link to check result will be available after the announcement.
-
JUL 24, 2021 10:45 AM IST
RBSE Board Exam 2020 Class 12 Result: Details
RBSE Board Exam 2020 Class 12 Result was declared on different days for different streams. Science stream result was declared on July 8, Commerce stream result was declared on July 10 and Science stream result was declared on July 21, 2021.
-
JUL 24, 2021 10:35 AM IST
RBSE Board Class 12 Result: No merit list this year
RBSE Board Class 12 Result will be available at 4 pm. This year the Board will not release any merit list as the exams have not been conducted. The topper list is also expected not the release.
-
JUL 24, 2021 10:26 AM IST
RBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Check official update
RBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will be announced at 4 pm on July 24, 2021. The official update is given below.
-
JUL 24, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021: Check details on result
Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 will be declared at 4 pm. Candidates need to check these details in result- Name of the student, Class and Board name, Date of Birth, Subjects name, Subject code, Roll number, Total marks obtained, Subject-wise marks obtained in theory as well as practical, Total marks obtained and Remarks.
-
JUL 24, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2021: Where to check results
• rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
• rajresults.nic.in
-
JUL 24, 2021 09:55 AM IST
RBSE Class 12 Result on July 24: Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce the result
RBSE Class 12 Result on July 24 will be announced by State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra. The result will be declared at 4 pm and Dr. D.P. Jaroli will also be present at the press conference where the result will be declared.
-
JUL 24, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Examination Class 12 Results: Steps to check
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Examination Class 12 Results will be announced at 4 pm by State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra. Students can go through the steps to check the Class 12 results easily here.
-
JUL 24, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Rajasthan Result: More than 9 lakh students registered for Class 12 exams
This time a total of 9.5 students had applied in class 12th exams. Last year 8.52 lakh students had registered for the 12th examination.
-
JUL 24, 2021 09:25 AM IST
RBSE 12th Result: Last year data
Last year, the overall pass percentage among the Science Stream students was 91.96 percent, and for the Arts stream was 93.10 percent. The result for Class 12 was announced on July 8, 2020.
-
JUL 24, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result: Evaluation criteria explained
This year the Class 12 exams for all streams was cancelled by the state government. The evaluation criteria was released by the Board later. As per the evaluation criteria, the students of Class 12 will be assessed based on their Class 10 marks which will be given 45 percent weightage, Class 11 marks will be given 20 percent weightage and weightage of internal marks and practical marks will also be given.
-
JUL 24, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Rajasthan Board Result: List of websites
Rajasthan Board Result will be announced at 4 pm today. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 12 exams can check the list of websites where they can check their result. The result link will be available on all these websites after the announcement.
-
JUL 24, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Rajasthan Board Result 2021: How to check
• Visit the official site of Rajasthan results on rajresults.nic.in.
• Click on Result link available on the home page.
• Enter the login details and click on submit.
• Your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download the page.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
JUL 24, 2021 08:45 AM IST
BSER 12th Result 2021: Date and Time
BSER 12th Result 2021 will be announced by the Education Minister of the state. The Date and time of the result were announced on July 22, 2021. The result can be checked on rajresults.nic.in.
-
JUL 24, 2021 08:35 AM IST
BSER RBSE 12th Result 2021: Exams were cancelled
BSER RBSE 12th Result 2021 was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
-
JUL 24, 2021 08:25 AM IST
BSER Board 12th Result 2021: Result for all streams
BSER Board 12th Result 2021 for all streams - Arts, Commerce and Science will be declared today, July 24, 2021. The Class 12 result can be checked by all registered candidates on the official site of RBSE or BSER.
-
JUL 24, 2021 08:15 AM IST
RBSE 12th Result 2021: When is result releasing
RBSE 12th Result 2021 will be declared on July 24, 2021. The Class 12 result for all streams will be announced at 4 pm by the state Education Minister.
