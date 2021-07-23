RBSE 12th Result 2021: BSER Class 12 result tomorrow, how to check

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has announced RBSE 12th Result 2021 Date & Time. The BSER Class 12 result will be declared at 4 pm on July 24, 2021. The result for all streams- Arts, Commerce and Science will be declared at the same time. Students who have registered themselves for the exam can check their result on BSER on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result for Class 12 can also be checked on rajresults.nic.in. Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will declare the Class 12 result in the state at 4 pm. Dr. D.P. Jaroli will also be present at the press conference where the result will be declared.

RBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check

﻿• Visit the official site of Rajasthan results on rajresults.nic.in.

• Click on Result link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year around 9.5 lakh students have registered themselves for the examination this year. The Class 12 results were cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria.

As per the evaluation criteria, the students of Class 12 will be assessed based on their Class 10 marks which will be given 45 percent weightage, Class 11 marks will be given 20 percent weightage and weightage of internal marks and practical marks will also be given.



