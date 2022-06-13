RBSE Rajasthan board 10th result 2022: Check BSER Class 10 scores on mobile

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) announced the Class 10 results for the 2022 board exams today, June 13. The results will be available on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The results will be available on the HT Portal in addition to the official website. RBSE class 10th result on HT Portal.

This year over 10 lakh candidates had enrolled for the RBSE class 10th examination. The exam was conducted in 6,068 exam centers around the state.

Students must obtain at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually to pass the RBSE Class 10 examination.

RBSE Rajasthan class 10th result: How to check class 10th result on phone

Go to google chorme and type rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link and the website will open

Look for the RBSE class 10th result link

Key in all the required details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

