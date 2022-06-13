RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, link

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the class 10 examination results. The result is available on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

The state Education Minister Dr. B.D.Kalla has announced the RBSE class 10th result at conference hall of Education Complex, Jaipur.

This year around 20 lakh students took Class 10, 12 examinations from March 31to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. The Rajasthan Board cancelled Class 10 examinations in the state last year due to an increase of COVID19 cases throughout the country.

RBSE class 10th result: How to check

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 10th result link.

Enter your roll number and/or other details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.