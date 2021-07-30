RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result: BSER Class 10 result declared, steps to check

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result on July 30, 2021. 99.65% of the total students have passed RBSE class 10 this year. The results have been prepared following an alternative assessment policy as exams could not be held this year.

Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams can check their result on the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and also on rajresults.nic.in.

The Class 10 result has been announced by Board chairman DP Jaroli at the press conference which began at 4 pm. This year around 13 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 exams. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Check result on HT Portal

RBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result: How to check

• Visit the official site of Rajasthan Results on rajresults.nic.in.

• Click on RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details- roll number and registration number.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 exams was cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the evaluation criteria was released by the Board on the basis of which the result has been prepared. This year the board will not release the merit list or topper list as exams have been cancelled.