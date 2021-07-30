Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result: BSER Class 10 result declared, steps to check
board exams

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result: BSER Class 10 result declared, steps to check

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result has been declared today, July 30, 2021. Candidates can check BSER Class 10 Result on HT Portal and also on other official websites.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 04:18 PM IST
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result: BSER Class 10 result today, how to check here

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result on July 30, 2021. 99.65% of the total students have passed RBSE class 10 this year. The results have been prepared following an alternative assessment policy as exams could not be held this year.

Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams can check their result on the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and also on rajresults.nic.in.

The Class 10 result has been announced by Board chairman DP Jaroli at the press conference which began at 4 pm. This year around 13 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 exams. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Check result on HT Portal

RBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result: How to check

• Visit the official site of Rajasthan Results on rajresults.nic.in.

• Click on RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details- roll number and registration number.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 exams was cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the evaluation criteria was released by the Board on the basis of which the result has been prepared. This year the board will not release the merit list or topper list as exams have been cancelled.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbse rajasthan rajasthan board of secondary education rajasthan board result
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP