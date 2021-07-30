RBSE 10th Result 2021 Live: Rajasthan Class 10 Result declared, direct link here
RBSE 10th Result 2021: Rajasthan board Class 10 results has been declared by Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan . The registered candidates can check the result on the official site of RBSE and also on HT Portal.
Steps to check result on HT Portal given below:
Go on the board exam page on HT Portal.
• Click on Rajasthan board link available on the page.
• Select the class for which you want to check scores.
• Enter the roll number and date of birth and click on submit.
• Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams in the state were cancelled by the Board due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result will be announced. Students need to score at least 33% in each compulsory subject individually to pass the examination.
As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will follow 45:25:10 formula. 45 percent of the weightage will be given to 8th board exams 2019, 25 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 9 and 10 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 10.
This year more than 13 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams in the state. The Board will not announce the Class 10 merit list and toppers list as the exams that were scheduled in April was cancelled.
-
JUL 30, 2021 04:36 PM IST
RBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Check result on HT Portal
-
JUL 30, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Rajasthan Class 10 Result: Official website not working
Rajasthan Class 10 Result has been declared by Board Chairman at 4 pm today. The official website of RBSE is not working. Candidates are advised to keep refreshing the page to check updates.
-
JUL 30, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021: Overall pass percentage is 99.56 percent
Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021 has been declared. The overall pass percentage is 99.56 percent.
-
JUL 30, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Rajasthan Board 10th Result: Declared
Rajasthan Board 10th Result have been declared. The direct link will be available soon.
-
JUL 30, 2021 04:02 PM IST
RBSE 10th Result 2021: Press conference to begin soon
The Press conference to announce Rajasthan Board Class 10 results will begin soon. Class 10 result will be announced by Board chairman DP Jaroli at the The press conference will begin at 4 pm today.
-
JUL 30, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education: Board Chairman to announce the result
Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education Chairman will announce the result in next 15 minutes. The result will be available on HT Portal as well.
-
JUL 30, 2021 03:41 PM IST
RBSE 10th Result 2021 Latest News: Around 13 lakh students registered for exam
RBSE 10th Result 2021 Latest News is that Class 10 result will be announced at 4 pm. Around 13 lakh have registered for Class 10 exams.
-
JUL 30, 2021 03:35 PM IST
10th Result 2021 Rajasthan Board: Topper list not releasing this year
10th Result 2021 Rajasthan Board will be announced by Board Chairman at 4 pm. The overall pass percentage and other details will be announced along with the result. However, the topper list will not be released this year as the exams have not been conducted due to COVID19 pandemic.
-
JUL 30, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Rajasthan 10th Board Result 2021: No merit list this year
Rajasthan 10th Board Result 2021 will be announced in next few minutes. This year the Board will not release any merit list as the exams have not been conducted due to rise on COVID19 cases.
-
JUL 30, 2021 03:26 PM IST
-
JUL 30, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: How to check RBSE 10th Results on HT Portal
Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result will be declared in next half an hour. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to check RBSE 10th Results on HT Portal here.
-
JUL 30, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Raj Board Result 2021: Provisional marksheet to release today
Raj Board Result 2021 will be announced at 4 pm. The provisional marksheet will release today. Candidates can download the provisional marksheet soon after checking their results on the official websites.
-
JUL 30, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Rajasthan Board Result 2021: Press conference to begin at 4 pm
Rajasthan Board Result 2021 will be announced in an hour. The press conference will begin at 4 pm and candidates can check the result soon after declaration of result.
-
JUL 30, 2021 03:05 PM IST
RBSE Result: Special exams to be conducted
RBSE Result will be declared at 4 pm. This year the special exams will be conducted for students who are not satisfied with their result. The special exams will be conducted within a month after declaration of Class 10 results.
-
JUL 30, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Rajasthan Board Ajmer: How to check result on Digilocker
• Visit the official site of Digilocker on digilocker.gov.in.
• Enter your registered user name and password and click on submit.
• Click on Class 10 result link available on the home page.
• Fill in the roll number and register number and click on check result.
• Your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download the page.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
JUL 30, 2021 02:50 PM IST
RBSE 10th Result: To be declared at 4 pm
RBSE 10th Result will be declared at 4 pm on July 30, 2021. The direct link to check result will be available on the official site and also on HT Portal.
-
JUL 30, 2021 02:40 PM IST
RBSE 10th Result 2021 Name Wise: Last year data
In 2020, Class 10 results on July 28. More than 11 lakh students had appeared for the RBSE Class 10 Exams 2020. The overall pass percentage was 80.63 per cent. Girls outshined the boys in the RBSE Class 10 Result 2020 and their pass percentage was 81.41 percent. Meanwhile, the pass percentage of boys stood at 78.99 percent.
-
JUL 30, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th Result 2021: Check assessment scheme here
As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will follow 45:25:10 formula. 45 percent of the weightage will be given to 8th board exams 2019, 25 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 9 and 10 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 10.
-
JUL 30, 2021 02:06 PM IST
RBSE 10th Class Result 2021: List of websites
• rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
• rajresults.nic.in
• HT Portal
-
JUL 30, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Rajasthan Board Ajmer RBSE 10th Result: Evaluation criteria released
Rajasthan Board Ajmer RBSE 10th Result will be announced at 4 pm. This year the Class 10 exams was cancelled due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The evaluation criteria were released by the Board on the basis of which the result has been prepared.
-
JUL 30, 2021 01:40 PM IST
-
JUL 30, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Rajasthan Class 10 Result: Exams were cancelled
Rajasthan Class 10 Result will be prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria released by the Board. The Class 10 exams in the state was cancelled this year due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country.
-
JUL 30, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021: Who will announce the result
The Class 10 result will be announced by Board chairman DP Jaroli at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. The result link will be activated soon after the declaration. Along with the result, the Board will also announce pass percentage and other details.
-
JUL 30, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Rajasthan Board 10th Result: How many students waiting for result
Rajasthan Board 10th Result will be declared at 4 pm on July 30, 2021. Around 13 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 exams in the state. The result link will be available soon after declaration.
-
JUL 30, 2021 01:00 PM IST
RBSE 10th Result 2021: Date and Time
RBSE 10th Result 2021 date and time has been announced. Rajasthan Board will declare class 10 result on July 30, 2021 at 4 pm.
