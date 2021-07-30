RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result declared at rajresults.nic.in, how to check

Rajasthan RBSE 10th result 2021: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021 on Friday. The result was announced at a press conference. Candidates can check Class 10 results on the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and also on rajresults.nic.in.

Candidates can check their results by following the instructions below.

Rajasthan RBSE class 10 result 2021: How to check

Rajasthan 10th Result: Steps to check result on HT Portal

Direct Link to check RBSE 10th results

• Go on the board exam page on HT Portal.

• Click on Rajasthan board link available on the page.

• Select the class for which you want to check scores.

• Enter the roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Steps to check on official website:

Visit the official site of Rajasthan Results on rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage click on RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result link available

Key in your login details- roll number and registration number.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

This year the Rajasthan government cancelled the classes 10 and class 12th result in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the Board released the evaluation criteria on which the final result was based. Around 13 lakh children have registered for the Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 examinations this year. As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will follow the 45:25:10 formula. 45 percent of the weightage will be given to 8th board exams 2019, 25 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 9, and 10 percent weightage to marks obtained in Class 10.