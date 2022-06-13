RBSE Rajasthan board 10th results out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the class 10th result. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The result was announced around 3pm.

Rajasthan board class 10 examination was conducted from March 31 to April 26, 2022. This year around 20 lakh students took RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, 12 examinations.

Apart for the official website the result is available on the HT education portal

Check Rajasthan RBSE class 10 result at HT Portal

For updated follow RBSE class 10th result live blog

RBSE class 10th result: How to check

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 10th result link.

Enter your roll number and/or other details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference

Last year the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams in the state were cancelled by the Board due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result was announced.

