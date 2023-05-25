Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2023 on May 25. The result link will available to candidates soon on the official site of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked on HT Portal. RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 Live Updates

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2023: How to check BSER Class 12 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Results are now live on HT portal.

RBSE 12th Arts result 2023: Check marks on HT portal.

Around 7 lakh candidates have appeared for RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts examination in the state this year. To check the results on official website, candidates can follow the steps given below.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2023: How to check BSER Class 12 results

Visit the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or the HT portal link given above.

Click on RBSE Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check their results using their roll number. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RBSE.