RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 out, direct link to check BSER 8th result at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Directorate of Education, Rajasthan has declared the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on May 17. The RBSE class 8th results were announced at 12 p.m. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on the official websites at rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajresults.nic.in. RBSE Class 8th result 2023 Live updates.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 out, direct link to check BSER 8th result(HT File)

This year, around 13 lakh candidates have appeared for the RBSE Class 8 examination.

Rajasthan Board Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of the RBSE or Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Look for the RBSE class 8th result link

Key in your roll number and credentials and click on submit

Your RBSE Class 8th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Last year, 12.63 lakh candidates appeared for the RBSE Class 8 examination.