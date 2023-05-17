RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 out, direct link to check BSER 8th result at rajshaladarpan.nic.in
RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the BSER 8th result at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Direct link below.
Directorate of Education, Rajasthan has declared the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on May 17. The RBSE class 8th results were announced at 12 p.m. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the RBSE Class 8th result 2023 on the official websites at rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajresults.nic.in. RBSE Class 8th result 2023 Live updates.
This year, around 13 lakh candidates have appeared for the RBSE Class 8 examination.
RBSE class 8th result direct link
Rajasthan Board Result 2023: How to check
- Visit the official website of the RBSE or Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- Look for the RBSE class 8th result link
- Key in your roll number and credentials and click on submit
- Your RBSE Class 8th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.
Last year, 12.63 lakh candidates appeared for the RBSE Class 8 examination.
