RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10th Result 2022 out: How to check BSER 10th result
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the class 10th result. The result are available at the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.
This year around 10,91,088 lakh students took the RBSE class 10th board examination. For updated follow RBSE class 10th live blog
The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) held the RBSE Class 10 examinations 2022 in 6,068 exam centers across the state between March 31 and April 26.
RBSE class 0th result will be available on HT education portal
Steps to check result on HT Portal given below:
Go on the board exam page on HT Portal
Click on Rajasthan board link available on the page
Select the class for which you want to check scores
Enter the roll number and date of birth and click on submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
RBSE class 10th result: How to check on official website
Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Class 10th result link
Key in your log in details
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.