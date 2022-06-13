Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10th Result 2022 out: How to check BSER 10th result

RBSE has announced the class 10th result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10th Result 2022 out: How to check BSER 10th result(HT file)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 03:08 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the class 10th result. The result are available at the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

This year around 10,91,088 lakh students took the RBSE class 10th board examination. For updated follow RBSE class 10th live blog

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) held the RBSE Class 10 examinations 2022 in 6,068 exam centers across the state between March 31 and April 26.

RBSE class 0th result will be available on HT education portal

Steps to check result on HT Portal given below:

 Go on the board exam page on HT Portal

Click on Rajasthan board link available on the page

Select the class for which you want to check scores

 Enter the roll number and date of birth and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

RBSE class 10th result: How to check on official website

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Class 10th result link

Key in your log in details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

