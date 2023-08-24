Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RSOS Rajasthan 10th, 12th result 2023 out, link to check open school results

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 24, 2023 05:42 PM IST

RSOS Rajasthan 10th, 12th result 2023: Candidates can go to educationsector.rajasthan.gov.in or rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos/ to check it.

RSOS Result 2023: Rajasthan State Open School, Jaipur has announced results of the Class 10 and Class 12 final exam held in May-June. Candidates can go to educationsector.rajasthan.gov.in or rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos/ to check it. They can also use the result link given below.

To check results, follow the steps given below:

How to check Rajasthan RSOS Class 10th, 12th result 2023

  1. Go to educationsector.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Now, click on the view option against the link that reads ‘Result of RSOS Class 10th and 12th’.
  3. Enter the required details and login.
  4. Check your result online.

Both Class 10 and 12 theory exams of Rajasthan Open School was held from May 31 to June 24.

Practical exams were also held between these dates.

