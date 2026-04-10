The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, has declared the SEBA Assam 10th Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org, asseb.in, and resultsassam.nic.in. Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates

SEBA Assam 10th Result 2026: Assam Board HSLC results out at sebaonline.org, here's how to check(HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following the formal press conference held by board officials, the results were opened, allowing students to verify their performance.

Direct link to check SEBA Assam 10th Result 2026

SEBA Assam 10th Result 2026: How to check

The most common method used by students was the direct web link. To find their scores, candidates followed these steps:

Users can go to the primary result servers at sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

Once on the homepage, they located and clicked the bold link titled "HSLC Result 2026".

The system then prompted for specific credentials: the Roll and Number as printed on the original 2026 admit card.

After entering a unique CAPTCHA security code and hitting the "Submit" button, the full marks memo was generated on-screen.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For those who preferred a smartphone-first experience, SEBA provided an integrated app. Students downloaded the "SEBA Result 2026" app from the Google Play Store. Once installed, they simply bypassed the web-browser requirements and entered their roll codes directly into the app's interface to view their status instantly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For those who preferred a smartphone-first experience, SEBA provided an integrated app. Students downloaded the "SEBA Result 2026" app from the Google Play Store. Once installed, they simply bypassed the web-browser requirements and entered their roll codes directly into the app's interface to view their status instantly. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Once the digital marksheet appeared on the screen, students were strictly advised to download the PDF and secure a physical printout. This provisional document served as the official proof of passing during the immediate admission cycle for Class 11. While the digital reveal provided instant clarity, the original certificates and hard-copy marked memos were later dispatched to the respective schools for distribution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once the digital marksheet appeared on the screen, students were strictly advised to download the PDF and secure a physical printout. This provisional document served as the official proof of passing during the immediate admission cycle for Class 11. While the digital reveal provided instant clarity, the original certificates and hard-copy marked memos were later dispatched to the respective schools for distribution. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON