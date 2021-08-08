Special exam in MP colleges, universities in August last week: Minister

The higher education department, Madhya Pradesh will give another opportunity to students who could not take the exams due to COVID-19. Students who could not appear for the open book exam held in June-July can appear for the special exam which is scheduled to be held in the last week of August, state higher education minister Mohan Yadav has said.

In the open book exam, close to 18 lakh regular and private candidates had participated, the Minister also said.

"Candidates who could not appear for the exam held earlier should avail this opportunity," he has urged students.

The state school education department will also conduct special board exam for classes 10 and 12. Madhya Pradesh school education board will conduct special exams from September 1 to September 25 for high school, higher secondary and higher secondary vocational courses. Students who are not satisfied with the board exam result which will be released by following an alternative assessment method can appear for these exams.

