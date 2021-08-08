Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Special exam in MP colleges, universities in August last week: Minister
board exams

Special exam in MP colleges, universities in August last week: Minister

The higher education department, Madhya Pradesh will give another opportunity to students who could not take the exams due to COVID-19.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Special exam in MP colleges, universities in August last week: Minister (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The higher education department, Madhya Pradesh will give another opportunity to students who could not take the exams due to COVID-19. Students who could not appear for the open book exam held in June-July can appear for the special exam which is scheduled to be held in the last week of August, state higher education minister Mohan Yadav has said.

In the open book exam, close to 18 lakh regular and private candidates had participated, the Minister also said.

"Candidates who could not appear for the exam held earlier should avail this opportunity," he has urged students.

The state school education department will also conduct special board exam for classes 10 and 12. Madhya Pradesh school education board will conduct special exams from September 1 to September 25 for high school, higher secondary and higher secondary vocational courses. Students who are not satisfied with the board exam result which will be released by following an alternative assessment method can appear for these exams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mp exam result
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts Jupiter’s moon Ganymede is a ‘mood’ too, interesting share goes viral

Smriti Irani shares special message on Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold medal win

Google doodle honours Sarla Thukral, first Indian woman to fly an aircraft

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP