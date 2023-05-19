SSC CHSL tier 1 result 2023 declared, check list of shortlisted candidates here

Staff Selection Commission has declared the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2022 Tier-I result. Candidates can check their results from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL 2022 tier 1 result declared, check list of shortlisted candidates here

Staff Selection Commission conducted Tier-I of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2022 from March 9 to March 21.

“As the Tier-I Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07.02.2019. Such normalized marks have been used to shortlist candidates for the next stage of the Examination i.e. Tier-II”, reads the official notification.

SSC CHSL Tier I list of qualified candidates

The combined higher secondary (10+2) level examination (CHSLE) Tier-II for 2022 is set for June 26, 2023.

A total of 40224 candidates are shortlisted to appear for the SSC CHSL Tier II examination.

SSC CHSL Tier I result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Click on the result like

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and take the for future reference.

List of qualified candidates below:

