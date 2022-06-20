Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022: 93.76% students pass
board exams

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022: 93.76% students pass

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022 : Check pass percentage and toppers name below. 
Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022 Toppers List(HT file)
Updated on Jun 20, 2022 10:15 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, TNDGE has declared TN + 2 Results 2022.  Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state can check the result through tnresults.nic.in.

This year the overall pass percentage is 93.76%.

The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from May 5 to May 28, 2022 at various exam centres. Around 7 lakh students have appeared for Plus 2 board exams in the state this year. To check the result, candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow these simple steps given below. 

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of TN Results on tnresults.nic.in.
  • Click on TN Class 12 Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Topics
board exam result
