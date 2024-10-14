Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2024 dates out: Check complete timetable of SSLC, HS examinations here

The Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10th, HSE +1 or Class 11, and HSE +2 or Class 12 board exam dates have been released on Monday, October 14. Candidates can check the timetable on the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) at dge.tn.gov.in. Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2024 dates have been released. Check the complete timetable here. (HT file image)

The dates were officially released by education minister Anbil Mahesh via a social media post.

As per the schedule, the SSLC examination will begin on March 28 and conclude on April 15, 2025.

The HSE +1 examination will begin on March 5 and end on March 27, 2025.

Likewise, HSE + 2 will commence from March 3 and conclude on March 25, 2025.

The detailed timetable is given below:

It may be mentioned here that last year, a total of 8,94,264 candidates appeared for the SSLC examinations. Of these, 4,47,061 were girls and 4,47,203 were boys. The pass percentage was recorded at 91.55 per cent.

Of the total students who passed the exam, 4,22,591 were girls, and 3,96,152 were boys.

Similarly, a total of 8,11,172 students appeared in the HSE + 1 exam, of whom 7,39,539 have passed. The pass percentage was 91.17 per cent. Among students who passed the exams, 4,04,143 were girls and 3,35,396 were boys. The pass percentage of girls was 94.69 per cent and the pass percentage of boys was 87.26 per cent.

Likewise, as many as 7,60,606 candidates appeared in HSE + 2 of whom 7,19,196 passed. An overall pass percentage of 94.56 per cent was registered.