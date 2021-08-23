Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Result 2021: TN Class 10 marksheet out at tnresults.nic.in
board exams

Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Result 2021: TN Class 10 marksheet out at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu board SSLC result and marksheet has been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). The TN SSLC result and marksheet can be downloaded from the following official websites: tnresults.nic.in dge.tn.gov.in
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 11:16 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Result 2021: TN Class 10 marksheet out at tnresults.nic.in(HT file)

Tamil Nadu board SSLC result and marksheet has been released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). The TN SSLC result and marksheet can be downloaded from the following official websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

https://apply1.tndge.org/dge-result-list

TN SSLC marksheet will remain available on the official website till August 31. “According to a notice issued on 25th February 2021 the temporary mark sheets of class 10 students can be downloaded from August 23 (from tomorrow) until August 31. Students can download it from the government website- http://www.dge.tn.gov.in by entering their roll number and date of birth,” the DGE TN has informed candidates.

After downloading the SSLC marksheet students should contact their respective schools for the original documents.

Students can also download the original document from DigiLocker.

Last year, the Tamil Nadu SSLC results were declared on August 10. The DGE TN had recorded 100% result. A total of 9,39,829 students had registered for the Tamil Nadu class 10 examination last year. All of them were promoted based on their half-yearly and quarterly exams.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tn sslc result tamil nadu board tn tamil nadu board sslc tamil nadu board exam results
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gujarat GSEB declares class 12 result for repeater students, 27.83% pass

TN SSLC marks sheet released, check Tamil Nadu 10th scores at tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC 10th Result 2021: Steps to download Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 marksheet

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021: Direct link to download marksheet for TN class 10
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP