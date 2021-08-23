Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021: TN Class 10 marksheet today at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu class 10 result and marksheets will be released today, August 23 at 11 am. The TN SSLC marksheets will be available on the official website tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in and students can download them from the official websites using their roll number and date of birth.

TN SSLC result 2021 live updates

TN SSLC result 2021 direct link

Over 9 lakh candidates are expected to have registered for class 10 or SSLC exam this year.

The board exam could not be held in the state due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19. Students will be evaluated on the basis of an alternative marking scheme.

TN SSLC result, marksheet: Know how to download

• Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

• Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’

• Key in your registration number, roll number

• Your results will be displayed on the screen

• Download and take its print out for further reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON