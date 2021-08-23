TN SSLC Result 2021 Live: Tamil Nadu 10th marksheet out at tnresults.nic.in
TN SSLC result and mark sheet will be available at http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/, http://tnresults.nic.in/, https://apply1.tndge.org/dge-result-list, and http://results.gov.in/.
“According to a notice issued on 25th February 2021 the temporary mark sheets of class 10 students can be downloaded from August 23 (from tomorrow) until August 31. Students can download it from the government website- http://www.dge.tn.gov.in by entering their roll number and date of birth,” the DGE TN has informed candidates.
Last year, the Tamil Nadu SSLC results were declared on August 10. All candidates who had appeared for the exam had passed and were eligible to enroll for higher education. A total of 9,39,829 students had registered for the Tamil Nadu class 10 examination last year. All of them were promoted based on their half-yearly and quarterly exams.
Follow all the updates here:
-
AUG 23, 2021 11:18 AM IST
TN SSLC result has been released
Students can download TN SSLC result and marksheet from https://apply1.tndge.org/dge-result-list
-
AUG 23, 2021 11:10 AM IST
TN SSLC result 2021: Not sure if there will be a press conference
It is not sure if the education minister Anbil Mahesh will brief the media about the SSLC result before it is released on the website for students to download.
Students are suggested to monitor the official website for updates on the result.
-
AUG 23, 2021 11:05 AM IST
TN SSLC result 2021: What if the website doesn't work?
The TN SSLC result website may stop working after the result is out. This is because the website is unable to process the lakhs of requests and multiple logins which almost happen at the same time immediately after the result is announced.
In such cases, students are suggested to wait for a while and retry later.
-
AUG 23, 2021 11:03 AM IST
TN SSLC result link not active yet
TN SSLC result has not yet been released on the official website tnresults.nic.in
-
AUG 23, 2021 10:53 AM IST
TN SSLC result 2021 soon at tnresults.nic.in
DGE TN will release the marksheet of all students who had registered for the SSLC exam this year at 11 am. The SSLC marksheet will be available on the official website tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
-
AUG 23, 2021 10:48 AM IST
TN SSLC result 2021: Online marksheets are not original
"Neither NIC nor the Directorate is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on Net. The results published on Net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets," the disclaimer on the TN result portal reads.
-
AUG 23, 2021 10:42 AM IST
TN SSLC result 2021: Know from where to get original marksheet
The TN SSLC or class 10 result 2021 documents like marksheet, pass certificate and migration certificate will be issued by the respective schools. Students have to contact their school heads for updates regarding this.
Students can also download the soft copies of the document from DigiLocker.
-
AUG 23, 2021 10:36 AM IST
TN SSLC result 2021: Students are eagerly waiting to download marksheet
Students are eagerly waiting to download the marksheet.
DGE TN will release the SSLC marksheet on the official website tnresults.nic.in and students can download it 11 am onwards.
Students can download the marksheet using their roll number and date of birth and the details of the same has been sent to the registered phone numbers of students, the DGE TN has said.
-
AUG 23, 2021 10:32 AM IST
TN SSLC result 2021 in less than 30 minutes: Know how to check online
• Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.
• Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’
• Key in your registration number, roll number
• Your results will be displayed on the screen
• Download and take its print out for further reference
-
AUG 23, 2021 10:31 AM IST
TN SSLC result 2021: Pass certificate is a date of birth proof
TN Class 10 pass certificates is a proof of date of birth. Students should keep their pass certificate safely. Immediately after receiving the pass certificate, the students should check the entries made. Errors, if any, should be reported to the DGE TN and it should be rectified immediately.
-
AUG 23, 2021 10:28 AM IST
TN SSLC result 2021 should be checked on mobile phones only
To ensure the safety of students from COVID-19 pandemic, schools and colleges have remained closed since March 2020.
This year, schools may not release the result on their notice board. Students should check the result on their mobile phones instead of going to cyber cafes or other places.
-
AUG 23, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Tamil Nadu 10th result today: CBSE students have already received their result
CBSE class 10 students in the state have received their result on August 3.
Class 10 students studying in schools affiliated to DGE TN will receive their result today at 11 am.
-
AUG 23, 2021 10:27 AM IST
TN SSLC result 2021: Download documents from DigiLocker
The Tamil Nadu 10th result will be available on DigiLocker and students can download it by creating an account first.
-
AUG 23, 2021 10:26 AM IST
TN SSLC result 2021 soon
Tamil Nadu 10th result is expected soon at tnresults.nic.in.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, since exams could not be held this year schools have been asked to evaluate students on the basis of their past performance and award them marks.
-
AUG 23, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Tamil Nadu 10th result 2021: Roll number details already sent to students
As per the local reports, the roll number and other board exam details have been sent to students on their registered phone numbers.
Since board exams could not be held this year, students have not received their admit card.
Students are suggested to note their roll number and use to login to the result portal.
-
AUG 23, 2021 10:19 AM IST
TN SSLC result 2021: Second year in a row students will be promoted without exams
Many state boards, CBSE and CISCE could not hold board exams this year due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.
Last year also the DGE TN had to cancel board exam and close schools to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The DGE TN has registered 100% pass in both these years.
-
AUG 23, 2021 10:17 AM IST
TN SSLC exam was not held this year
Many state boards, CBSE and CISCE could not hold board exams this year due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.
Instead of the regular paper evaluation process, it was decided that the DGE TN will award marks to students based on an alternative marking scheme.
-
AUG 23, 2021 10:10 AM IST
TN SSLC result and marksheet in less than an hour
As per the official notification released by the exam conducting body, DGE TN, the TN SSLC result and marksheet will be released at 11 am on the official website tnresults.nic.in.
-
AUG 23, 2021 09:58 AM IST
TN SSLC result 2021: Last year supplementary exam was held
Last year the DGE TN had conducted a supplementary exam and the result was declared in October.
The regular exam result was declared on August 10.
This year, the result will be declared today at 11 am. Students can check the result from the official website tnresults.nic.in.
-
AUG 23, 2021 09:57 AM IST
TN SSLC result 2021: 6,235 differently abled students passed last year
Last year, a total of 6,235 differently abled students had passed class 10 or SSLC result.
The overall pass percentage in the state was 100%.
-
AUG 23, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Tamil Nadu 10th result 2021: Marksheet will be available till Aug 31
“According to a notice issued on 25th February 2021 the temporary mark sheets of class 10 students can be downloaded from August 23 (from tomorrow) until August 31. Students can download it from the government website- http://www.dge.tn.gov.in by entering their roll number and date of birth,” the DGE TN has informed candidates.
-
AUG 23, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Tamil Nadu 10th result 2021: Easy steps to download marksheet
Students should download the Tamil Nadu class 10 marksheet from the official website. In case the website doesn't work, they should wait and retry later. The class 10 marksheet will be available on the website for students to download till August 31.
-
AUG 23, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Tamil Nadu SSLC result: Check top 5 performing districts last year
In the TN 10th result last year, the top five performing districts were: Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai. These districts had registered the highest pass percentages.
The overall pass percentage in the state was 100%.
-
AUG 23, 2021 09:17 AM IST
TN SSLC result: Last year, Kanyakumari had registered highest pass percentage
Out of all the districts in Tamil Nadu, Kanyakumari had topped with the highest pass percentage in class 10 exam last year.
-
AUG 23, 2021 09:09 AM IST
TN SSLC result: Direct link to download marksheet
TN SSLC result: Direct link to download marksheet
• Tnresults.nic.in
• Dge.tn.gov.in
• http://dge2.tn.nic.in/
• http://dge1.tn.nic.in/
• Results.gov.in
-
AUG 23, 2021 09:02 AM IST
TN SSLC result 2021 soon: Keep admit card in hand
Students should keep their admit card in hand to check the TN SSLC result. Students would need the board roll number to login to the result portal.
-
AUG 23, 2021 08:58 AM IST
SSLC Result Tamil Nadu will be declared at 11 am today
The DGE TN will release the SSLC Result Tamil Nadu today at 11 am. The online marksheets will be available at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
Students can download original documents form DigiLocker.
-
AUG 23, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Tamil Nadu 10th Result: Over 9 lakh expected to get marksheet today
Though the exact number of students who had registered for the TN SSLC, it is expected that over 9 lakh students would receive the class 10 marksheet today.
-
AUG 23, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2021: 100% pass
Just like last year, this year also all candidates have been declared as pass in the TN SSLC exam. Though there was no board exam this year due to the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, students will be awarded based on an alternative marking scheme.
-
AUG 23, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Tamil Nadu SSLC 2021 Marksheet: Know how to open an account in DigiLocker
• Click on https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f
• Enter your name as per Aadhaar card
• Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card
• Specify your gender
• Enter your mobile number
• Set a 6 digit security PIN
• Enter your email ID
• Enter your Aadhaar number
• Submit the details
• Set a username
-
AUG 23, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Tamil Nadu 10th Marksheet to be available in DigiLocker
The TN SSLC marksheet will be available in DigiLocker.
Students can download the documents directly from here: https://www.digilocker.gov.in/dashboard/documents
-
AUG 23, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2021: Check result from official website only
Students should check the result from the official websites of DGE TN and the result portal hosted by NIC.
Students have to login to the portal using their roll number and download the result copy.
-
AUG 23, 2021 07:52 AM IST
TN SSLC Result 2021: Special exam details soon
It is likely that the DGE TN will announce the details of the special exam today after releasing the marksheet of class 10 students.
Students who want to improve their score can take the special exam.
-
AUG 23, 2021 07:36 AM IST
TN Class 10 Result 2021: What if the official website is slow
In case, the official website is slow after the result is out, which often happens, students need not panic. They should wait for a while and retry logging in to the website later.
-
AUG 23, 2021 07:28 AM IST
TN Class 10 Result 2021: No merit list this year
Since marks have been calculated and there was no board exam, it is likely that the DGE TN may not release merit list this year.
Last year, the DGE had not released the merit list as well.
-
AUG 23, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021: List of websites to check
TN SSLC result and mark sheet will be available at http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/, http://tnresults.nic.in/, and http://results.gov.in/.
“According to a notice issued on 25th February 2021 the temporary mark sheets of class 10 students can be downloaded from August 23 (from tomorrow) until August 31. Students can download it from the government website- http://www.dge.tn.gov.in by entering their roll number and date of birth,” the DGE TN has informed candidates.
-
AUG 23, 2021 07:20 AM IST
TN 10th result 2021 today: Know how to download marksheet
• Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.
• Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’
• Key in your registration number, roll number
• Your results will be displayed on the screen
• Download and take its print out for further reference
-
AUG 23, 2021 07:17 AM IST
TN SSLC result, marksheet: Last year it was released on August 10
TN SSLC result was declared on August 10 last year. All candidates who had appeared for the class 10 board exam under the DGE TN had passed and were eligible to pursue higher education.
-
AUG 23, 2021 07:14 AM IST
TN SSLC result, marksheet today at 11 am
TN SSLC result and marksheet will be released today, August 23. Students will be able to download the marksheet from the official website tnresults.nic.in 11 am onwards.
This year the board exam could not be held in the state due to sudden surge in coronavirus cases. Students will be awarded imputed marks based on past performances.
