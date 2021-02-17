Tamil Nadu state board exams to begin on May 3

Tamil Nadu state board examinations will begin from May 3 and conclude on May 21. The directorate of government examinations announced on Wednesday the schedule for class 12 exams.

The exams will be held from 10am to 1.15 pm and students will get 15 minutes time during the start of the exam to read the question paper and verify their particulars.

Schools in Tamil Nadu which shut in March 2020 reopened on January 12. Usually, the exams begin in March but this year it is delayed to May this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The government has also reduced the syllabus for class 10 and class 12 because classes were online due to the pandemic.

Tamil Nadu also goes to assembly polls this year and school teachers are usually given election duty. The election commission is yet to announce the dates for the polls.

In a meeting with chief election commissioner, Sunil Arora last week, the ruling AIADMK-BJP combined have recommended for the elections to be held during the last week of April due to factors such as celebrating Tamil New Year in April and scorching heat in May.