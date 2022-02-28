TBSE Term 1 class 10, 12 Result out at tbse.tripura.gov.in, know how to check

Tripura board of secondary education has released the class 10th and 12th term I examination. Students who have taken the Tripura Board Madhyamik or 10th examinations and Class 12th examination can check their TBSE results by visiting tripuraresults.nic.in,tbse.in or www.tripura.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check class 12th result

Here is the direct link to check class 10th result&nbsp;

Tripura Board result: Know how to check Madhyamik or Class 10th and class 12th result

Visit the official websites of Tripura board at tbse.tripura.gov.in

On the homepage click on the TBSE Term-I examination Result 2021-2022

Enter the required details like roll number, registration number as required on the login page

Result will appear on the screen

Check the result and save the page

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.