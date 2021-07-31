TBSE Class 10 Results declared, 80.62% pass Tripura board Madhyamik exam

Tripura recorded 80.62% pass in Class 10 board examinations, results for which were declared on Saturday. The pass percentage is 11.13% higher than the previous year. Last year, the pass percentage of Class 10 was 69.49 while the overall pass percentage was 65.14%.

"The pass percentage of regular Class 10 candidates this year is 80.62 while the overall pass percentage is 76.88," said Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) president Dr. Bhabatosh Saha while addressing the mediapersons at the TBSE office.

He further added that the candidates, who are not happy with the given marks, could appear for examinations when the Covid situation becomes normal.

A total of 39,987 regular Class 10 candidates from 1066 schools and 94 Madrassa Alim candidates from seven Madrassas were enrolled this year.

Total 426 schools have recorded 100 percent pass.

Gomati district recorded 88.84% pass, highest among the total eight districts. Dhalai district has 73.37% pass, which is lowest among districts.

The TBSE postponed Class 10 and 12 board examinations on May 01 and later cancelled the examinations on May 16 due to rise in Covid-19 cases. As per their decision, the students of both the classes would be promoted to their next level.

"We cancelled the board examinations based on a survey results where 46,768 people took part. Among them, 90.06% people supported cancellation of the exams. Moreover, classes held for 3-4 months in 2020-2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic," said the board chief adding that most of the students could not get benefits of series of online classes.

The TBSE constituted an expert committee comprising ten members including school teachers, headmasters, college principals, board officials etc on June 21 to finalize a marking process based on the grading formula of the board examinees.