TBSE Result 2021: Tripura Board results declared, direct link

TBSE Board Result 2021: Tripura Board results declared at tbresults.tripura.gov, direct link here
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 12:38 PM IST
TBSE Result 2021: Tripura Board HS results declared at tbresults.tripura.gov.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education ( TBSE) on Saturday, July 31 declared the results of the Class 10 examination. All the candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams can check their result on the official site of TBSE on tbse.tripura.gov.in and also on tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Last month Tripura board cancelled Class 10 and 12 board examinations due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. This year the Tripura board result has been calculated using a provisional formula. This year TBSE will not release the merit link. A total of 26,610 candidates were scheduled to take the Class 10 examinations, while 27,205 students were scheduled to take the Class 12 examinations.

Direct link to check the result Tripura board 10th results

The TBSE will perform separate examinations for 56 individuals who have applied for improvement in their results once the pandemic has passed.

How to check Tripura TBSE class 10th result

Visit the official website of TBSE at tbse.tripura.gov.in

Look for Tripura Class 10th result

Click on the result link you want to check

Key all the required details

Check and keep the hard copy for future reference

https://tbresults.tripura.gov.in/

tbse tbse tripura tbse.in tbse tripura board
