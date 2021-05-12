Home / Education / Board Exams / Telangana SSC Result 2021: All students to pass, internal assessment for marks
board exams

Telangana SSC Result 2021: All students to pass, internal assessment for marks

All students of Class 10 will be promoted to the next class. The grades will be based on internal assessment by the School Education Department of Telangana.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Telangana SSC Result 2021: All students to pass, internal assessment for marks(HT file)

School Education Department, Telangana has taken some important decisions on Telangana SSC Result 2021. The Department has decided to pass all the Class 10 students of the board studying in government/ Zilla Parishad/ aided. Private unaided and all schools in the state under various managements. The marks will be granted to students on the basis of internal assessment.

The internal assessment carried 20 percent of the total marks in the normal situation, but as the scores will be on the basis of internal assessment due to the pandemic, so the school education department of the state has directed the schools to increase the 20 percent to 100 percent of marks.

As per the official statement released by the Department, the result for Class 10 (SSC/OSSC/Vocational) students is declared as pass. Also, to award grades duly considering their performance in internal assessment marks for 20 percent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to COVID19 pandemic situation) in terms of government, school education and scale up 20 percent of internal assessment marks to 100 percent marks.

The decision to promote all the Class 10 students was taken by the school department after the state government announced cancellation of SSC exams that were scheduled to begin from May 17, 2021.

School Education Department, Telangana has taken some important decisions on Telangana SSC Result 2021. The Department has decided to pass all the Class 10 students of the board studying in government/ Zilla Parishad/ aided. Private unaided and all schools in the state under various managements. The marks will be granted to students on the basis of internal assessment.

The internal assessment carried 20 percent of the total marks in the normal situation, but as the scores will be on the basis of internal assessment due to the pandemic, so the school education department of the state has directed the schools to increase the 20 percent to 100 percent of marks.

As per the official statement released by the Department, the result for Class 10 (SSC/OSSC/Vocational) students is declared as pass. Also, to award grades duly considering their performance in internal assessment marks for 20 percent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to COVID19 pandemic situation) in terms of government, school education and scale up 20 percent of internal assessment marks to 100 percent marks.

The decision to promote all the Class 10 students was taken by the school department after the state government announced cancellation of SSC exams that were scheduled to begin from May 17, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board examinations telangana ssc exam telangana board ssc result telangana ssc
TRENDING NEWS

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C

This CEO’s post about ending work chats post 6 pm is getting tweeple’s thumbs up

Boy donates savings to buy cycle to Covid relief fund, Tamil Nadu CM gives gift

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP