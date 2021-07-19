Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Board Exams / TN 12th Result 2021 Date and Time: Checking Tamil Nadu 12th results easily
TN 12th Result 2021 Date and Time: Checking Tamil Nadu 12th results easily

TN 12th Result 2021 Date and Time has been announced. Candidates can check the result on the official site of TN results tnresults.nic.in at 11 am on July 19, 2021.
New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced TN 12th Result 2021 Date and Time. The Tamil Nadu 12th Result will be declared at 11 am on July 19, 2021. The result for Class 12 can be checked on the official site of DGE TN on dge.tn.gov.in and also on other websites including tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in.

Students can check the Class 12 result using their roll number and date of birth details on the official website. The result link will be available at 11 am for students to check their respective results. Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2021 Live Updates

TN 12th Result 2021 Date and Time

DateTime 
July 19, 202111 am 

The Class 12 result-related documents will also be available from DigiLocker. DigiLocker is a secure cloud-based platform for storage, sharing, and verification of documents and certificates.

The state government cancelled the TN Class 12 exams this year due to the rise in the COVID19 situation across the country. The Board formed a 10 member committee to prepare the Class 12 evaluation criteria. Later the evaluation criteria were released on the basis of which the Class 12 results will be declared. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in June while releasing the evaluation criteria announced that 50 percent weightage will be given to Class 10 board exam scores.

